The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the August 3 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Richard Shipley, 51, of St Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £250 costs.

Gary Newton, 47, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify police of a change of address under the Sexual Offences Act. Committed to prison for 84 days, Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Jamie Bower, 34, of North Side, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from prison. Fined £133 and must pay £60 costs.

Andrew Charles Crowther, 63, of Smithybrook View, Market Street, Clay Cross. Found guilty of touching a woman in a sexual way without consent. Community order to last until July 23, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £120 and must pay £200 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

Ian Michael Thomas, 30, of Carter Lane, Shirebrook. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour. Found guilty of assaulting a police constable. Must pay £50 compensation. Found guilty of having a knife in public without lawful authority. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable. Must pay £50 compensation. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing a child’s pram. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Steven Paul Billyeald, 42, of Crich Place, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing 300 cigarettes. Pleaded guilty to stealing loose change. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of spirit. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to stealing £135. Must pay £135 in compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing £6. Must pay £6 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assault. Pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle door handle. Must pay £500 compensation. Pleaded guilty to ten counts of interfering with a vehicle with the intention of theft. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for six months.

Richard Andrew Cullen, 32, of Rufford Close, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing diamorphine. Fined £40. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Loreal age cream and a Scholl pedicure set. Must pay £64.98 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing food and cosmetic products. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing P&P serum and L&L serum. Must pay £61 compensation. Community order to last until July 24, 2018, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Stephen Thomas Bray, 38, of Malson Way, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to obstructing a person assisting a constable. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Reece Marr, 22, of Devizes Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a lamp shade, bed and a papering table valued at £225. Must pay £225 compensation. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Paul Andrew Barker, 54, of Low Common, Renishaw. Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly failing to promptly notify Bolsover District Council of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to council tax benefit in that he had capital in excess of a prescribed limit. Indicated a guilty plea to dishonesty failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Jobseeker’s Allowance in that he had capital in excess of a prescribed limit. Discharged conditionally for one year. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Stacey Adelaide Hollingworth, 35, of Hambleton Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from prison. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Martin James Powell, 36, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from prison by failing to attend with his supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

James Silver, 21, of Hickinwood Lane, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a suitable environment that was hygenic as a consequence of them being left unattended. Fined £120 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Pleaded guilty to not taking steps to ensure the dogs were provided with a suitable diet. Community order to last until May 26, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Adam Conway, 36, of Rodgers Lane, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Vauxhall Tigra. Must pay £250 compensation. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of stealing a lawnmower belonging to Wilkisons’s. Committed to prison for 98 days. Restraining order also imposed and to last until July 27, 2018.

Assault

Philip Thomas Allen, 45, of Highfield Lane, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order imposed until July 20, 2020. Must pay £100 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £85 compensation.

David John Purkiss, 55, of Ecclesbourne Close, Wirksworth. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Community order to last until July 25, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Clint Wilbourn, 23, of Brixham Court, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £400 costs. Committed to prison for 15 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for allowing or causing a child or vulnerable adult to suffer serious physical harm. No action taken on the breach.

Theft

Oliver Bradford, 27, of Victoria Street, Dronfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing £1,291.95. Community order to last until July 23, 2017, with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Ricky Simon Howson, 38, of Parthenon Close, Pleasley. Proved in absence that he stole £505. Fined £620 and must pay £505 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Community order to last until July 26, 2018, with 90 hours of unpaid work.

Annie Windley, 19, of Fallgate, Milltown, Ashover. Pleaded guilty to stealing groceries and other household items belonging to Tesco. Discharged conditionally for one year. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £60 costs.

Drugs

Peter Simon Sisson, 44, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of possessing amphetamine, a controlled class B drug. Fined £120 and must pay £60 costs.