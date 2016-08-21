Lee Barrow pleased as Belper Town battle into next round of FA Cup

Belper Town assistant manager Lee Barrow was delighted with his team’s performance after they ocvercame extremely problematic conditions.

The Nailers breezed through to the Emirates FA Cup 1st qualifying round after convincingly beating Basford United 4-2 in the final preliminary round.

They took advantage of windy first half conditions, and Basford’s failure to get to grips with the conditions.

He said: “In the first half the lads were excellent from back to front. We knew that Basford were going to get more into it in the second half with the wind going in their favour that half.

“We also thought that we would find it difficult as they play on that pitch every week, we dominated the first half of the game and that took us through to be honest.”

The Nailers were 3-0 up at half -time after goals from Reuben Wiggins-Thomas and a brace from Matt Richards, including a spectacular 30 yard effort by Richards that lobbed the keeper superbly.

Basford United got themselves back into the game 28 minutes into the second half, but a few minutes later Alex Steadman seemed to kill the game off when he went around the Basford goalkeeper and slotted home into the empty goal.

Basford did get themselves a second goal, however this wasn’t enough for them to get back into the game.

The Nailers did have a lot to prove to Palmer and Barrow after their disappointing performance mid week against Newcastle Town.

Barrow believes that his players approach towards the game was one of the big improvements from the game against Newcastle Town.

He added: “The biggest change from the Newcastle game was certainly the players attitude, everything went right for us today and we didn’t collapse like we did on Tuesday, I think on Tuesday we were poor so to see this improvement from the players is a big positive.”

In the next round of the Emirates FA Cup, the Nailers will travel to Evo-Stik Premier side Hednesford Town, a club that Lee Barrow knows all about after spending five years at the club in two different spells as a player.

“They’re my ex-club so I’m really looking forward to it, as I’m sure the players will, they’ll love the experience and they will really look forward to playing on that pitch,” he said.