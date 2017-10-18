Let’s get ready to rumble! Megaslam Wrestling heading to Derbyshire

It’s lights, camera, action as the stars of Megaslam Wrestling rumble their way to Belper for a sell-out show.

Belper Leisure Centre will host ‘Retribution 2017’ on Sunday featuring an international bill boasting more than 12 of the finest wrestlers - including top WWE Wrestler Rene Dupree from Canada.

Dupree has held the World Tag Championship twice with his La Resistance partner, Rob Conway, and has competed against The Rock and Hulk Hogan.

Megaslam is the brainchild of former competitor Brad Taylor, who threw his hat into the promotional ring in 2009 with a small show in Rotherham.

Since then, the company has presented more than 1,000 shows across the country and often features some of the best known names in wrestling.

Brad, 25, was once a wrestler himself before stopping in-ring competition in 2014 to focus on promoting.

He said: “It’s great to see wrestling becoming more popular in the UK, there really is nothing quite like the atmosphere of a family wrestling show.”

Wrestling is being brought back into the spotlight following the successful showing of TV show, World of Sport on ITV in January, and iconic American company WWE staging more events on home soil.

The Belper event will feature two hours of matches with a wide range of stars - including Megaslam champion, Robbie Mckenzie; Leeds ‘Grafter’ David Graves; fan favourite Merseysider Danny Hudson, ‘Pound 4 Pound Best’ CJ Banks; Cumbria’s Rick Marcus as well as five more top combatants.

Matches on the day include a Megaslam British Championship match as well as three other supporting contests.

Brad added: “Our show features everything you need to have a fantastic afternoon out as a family, we cannot wait to bring our show back to Belper, the first one attracted just over 400 fans, we hope everyone comes out and supports it again.”

Megaslam Wrestling comes to Belper Leisure Centre on Sunday October 22 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available to purchase from the Megaslam website at www.megaslam.co.uk. Belper News readers can obtain a discount by entering Megaslam as their discount code.