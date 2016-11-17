16-hour wintry weather warning for Derbyshire

Weather experts have sounded a wintry weather warning for Derbyshire.

The Met Office ice alert is valid from 6pm today until 10am tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Wintry showers later on Thursday and overnight into Friday will lead to some ice.

"Additionally, one to three centimetres of snow may accumulate on hills above around 100 to 200 metres and more than six centimetres above 400 metres.

"Some of the heaviest showers could produce slushy conditions even at low levels.

"Please be aware of possible tricky travel conditions."