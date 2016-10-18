18,000 East Midlands patients kept waiting for more than an hour to be transferred to A&E

Almost 100,000 people had to wait over 30 minutes to be transferred from an East Midlands ambulance to A&E in 2015/16, new figures show.
Nationally, the number of patients waiting for an hour or more in the back of ambulances to be transferred into A&E has more than doubled in the last three years, leading to ‘ambulance queues’ forming outside English A&Es, Labour East Midlands have said.
The figures are based on a Freedom of Information Act request to English ambulance trusts.
And the figures from East Midlands Ambulance Service show that delays have increased hugely over the last three years.
In 2013/14, 62,011 patients were left waiting for more than 30 minutes with 6,145 waiting for more than 60 minutes. In 2015/16, these figures increased to 98,504 and 18,782 respectively. The delays recorded by EMAS are the worst of England’s ten ambulance trusts.
Jon Ashworth, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary, said: “These shocking figures show the scale of the crisis currently facing our A&E services across the country.
“Every day, patients are being forced to wait in the back of an ambulance outside A&E departments - sometimes for longer than an hour. For patients already in distress this absolutely will not do.”
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.