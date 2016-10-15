23 phrases you’ll need to know if you’re new to Derbyshire

editorial image
0
Have your say

Living in a county as beautiful as Derbyshire, it’s no surprise to us locals that so many people want to visit or move here.

But if you’re new to the area, you may struggle to understand some of the words and phrases you’ll be hearing.

Here’s our guide to some of them.

Back to the top of the page