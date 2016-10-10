40 jobs saved at Belper department store

Just days after a discount store ceased trading it has been bought by a Belper business woman saving 40 jobs.

De Bradelei Stores on Chapel Street announced the closure on its website last week stating: “We would like to offer our sincerest apologies and thank our wonderful customers and staff for their support.”

It has been announced today that Venetia Sanders has taken on the ladieswear and homeware departments on the site - the current freehold owner will be operating the menswear department.

The store which stocks Laura Ashley, Roman, and Harvey Parker amongst others will reopen its doors on Thursday, October 13.