96-year-old ‘saved from house fire’ by portable misting system

A 96-year-old woman’s life was saved after a portable misting system put out a fire which started while she was sleeping.

At 6pm on Saturday October 15, firefighters attended the Cotmanhay home of a 96-year-old female who had fallen asleep whilst smoking, causing the blanket covering her to catch fire.

The smouldering fire activated a portable misting system which quickly extinguished the fire and prevented any serious injury, or worse - a possible fire death.

In October 2014, in liaison with East Midlands Housing, a portable misting system (PMS) was fitted into her home after concerns were raised regarding the occupant’s vulnerability, following an assessment which highlighted an increased risk of fire in the home.

Area manager, Alex Johnson, said: “This incident has once again served as a stark reminder of the lifesaving potential of portable misting systems.

“I understand that on arrival firefighters found the occupant in a smoke logged living room, safe without any injuries, but a little dazed and unsure of what had happened.

“This could very easily have been a different story. If the fire had been allowed to take hold, smoke and flames would soon have engulfed the property causing untold tragedy and distress. Happily on this occasion, thanks to the quick intervention of the PMS the lady is fine and was able to stay in her own home.

“The incident underlines why the service continues to identify those who are at particular risk of fire and by working in collaboration with partners and housing providers, will continue to facilitate the fitting of portable misting systems where possible.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) currently has 56 PMSs fitted in properties across Derbyshire helping to safeguard, protect and prevent injury and death.

Firefighters from Ilkeston, Heanor and Nottingham’s Stockhill attended the incident.

For more information regarding portable misting systems, or the service’s ‘Think Sprinkler’ campaign, please visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk.