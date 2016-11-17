A cannabis-plagued drug-user stole cash from dad

A drug-user who stole £250 in cash from his father and threw a rock at his home has been given a 12 month community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, November 10, how Darren James Catherall, 31, of Derby Road, Chesterfield, had been given permission by his father to use his bank card to withdraw £100 but when his dad saw his statement he spotted his son had made an additional four withdrawals to the value of £250.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “At the time the defendant was living with his father. The defendant said he had financial problems and his father gave him his bank card and a pin number and permission to get £100.

“The bank card came back but the complainant saw his bank statement and there were four withdrawals totalling £250 over that period that were not authorised.

“Catherall was challenged by his dad and the defendant refused to pay it back and he said he could ‘whistle for it’.”

Catherall pleaded guilty to stealing the £250 between October 7 and 12.

He also admitted throwing a rock at a door at his father’s home and causing damage after an argument on October 27.

The probation service said Catherall had found himself with no money and he was using large amounts of cannabis at the time of the offences and his offending was down to the use of cannabis.

They also revealed a break down in the relationship between the defendant and his family and the defendant’s inability to cope with a break up with his ex-partner.

However, the court heard how Catherall’s relationship with his parents and his ex-partner are improving and he’s receiving anti-depressant medication after long-term cannabis use has affected his mental health.

Magistrates sentenced Catherall to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £250 in compensation.