Action taken to prevent anti-social behaviour

Magistrates in Derby have granted closure orders to prevent anti-social behaviour in Belper.

Amber Valley Community Safety Partnership made the application to close two houses on Maple Drive in the town as a direct result of the behaviour of some of the occupants.

Yesterday (Thursday, September 8), the court heard that two men had been involved in intimidation, violent behaviour in the street, excessive noise and alleged drug offences.

One house was boarded up yesterday and the second will be made secure once the present tenant and her children are accommodated elsewhere.

The order is in place until November 30, 2016. Anyone who breaches the order and enters either house, without the permission of the court, is committing an offence and is liable to a term of imprisonment up to 51 weeks, a fine or both.

Sergeant Andy Phillips said: “We have worked closely with colleagues within the Partnership to respond to complaints of anti-social behaviour and activities which have been affecting the quality of life of local residents.

“These orders can be imposed on any residential premises. Home owners, as well as those who rent, should be aware that they could be excluded from their property if they become involved in anti-social behaviour or criminality.

“The local Safer Neighbourhood team will ensure that the orders made for Maple Drive and their conditions will be adhered to.

“If anyone has any information about suspected breaches they should contact the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”