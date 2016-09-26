Alton Towers owners in court over Smiler crash

The aftermath of the Smiler accident at Alton Towers

Alton Towers owners Merlin are to appear in court today over the Smiler crash which left five people seriously injured.

The company has previously been warned to expect a very large fine after indicating a guilty plea to a charge of breaching health and safety regulations after the collision, which occurred on June 2, 2015.

The sentencing hearing, at Stafford Crown Court, is expected to last for two days.

