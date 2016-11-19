Andrew scoops top accolade for firm

Hard working Andrew Williams has scooped a top national award for manufacturing.

Andrew of Belper-based Vaillant UK, won the highly coveted Young Manufacturer of the Year category, in The Manufacturer Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2016 (TMMX), sponsored by NatWest.

TM Manufacturing Excellence Awards are run by The Manufacturer magazine, and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

There was a two-stage judging process that included detailed factory site visits in most categories, identifying the very best of British Manufacturing companies throughout the UK.

The awards were presented at a special gala dinner on Wednesday, November 2, in Birmingham and was attended by around 1,000 people.

Richard Hill, head of automotive and manufacturing at NatWest – headline sponsor for the event, said: “A big congratulations goes to Andrew and Vaillant UK for the success at this year’s awards.

“Manufacturing remains a key focus for us and we’re delighted to be continuing our support of The Manufacturer MX Awards.

“The awards programme and the gala ceremony are an incredible reflection of the diversity, innovation and expertise that British manufacturing has to offer.

“Our team of manufacturing specialists, who are based across the UK, will continue to work closely with the manufacturing industry to help support and stimulate more of this great work.

“I’d like to congratulate all the participants, and specifically the winners, for their achievements and also for their contribution to the sector and the UK’s prosperity as a whole.”

Philippa Oldham, head of manufacturing at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, added: “The TMMX Awards showcase the amazing vibrancy and talent in UK manufacturing.

“I’d like to congratulate all of this year’s winners. Manufacturing is at the heart of the UK’s economy, and these awards not only recognise outstanding achievements, but also help drive improvements in business practices of all the companies involved.”

For more information visit: www.themanufacturer.com.