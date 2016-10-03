Angry man smashed ex partner’s car windows

A man who smashed two of his ex’s car windows has been given a three-year restraining order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 28, how Jamie Lytham, 30, of Church Street South, Birdholme, Chesterfield, smashed two windows of his ex Amy Tuck’s car.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told the court during a previous hearing: “She was at a friend’s address and she heard shouting and he had punched the rear window and side window of her car.”

The defendant later sent a text saying he was sorry, according to Mrs Haslam, and that he still loved her. Lytham told police he had punched the windows but felt he had been messed around by the victim.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the car at Trevorrow Crescent, Chesterfield, on September 4.

Defence solicitor Pari Seeley said the complainant had been working for the defendant at his business and they had been on good terms despite the split but he felt she was being rude to customers and playing music loudly. Ms Seeley added that when Lytham came to the address of the complainant’s friend Miss Tuck ran into the house and he became angry because he wanted to talk.

Lytham struggles with emotions and has been diagnosed with ADHD, according to Ms Seeley, and he suffers with depression and anxiety.

Magistrates sentenced Lytham to an 18 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, a Building Better Relationships Programme and 60 hours’ unpaid work. Lytham was also given a three-year restraining order and he must pay £85 costs and £60 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.