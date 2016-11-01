Assault victim supports her partner in court despite attack

A man who assaulted his partner after they had both been boozing has been given a 12 month conditional discharge.

Stephen Roper, 55, of Hilltops View, Matlock, left his partner Annette Hurst with blood on her nose after the offence, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on Monday, October 31.

Prosecuting solicitor Ian Shaw said: “There was a complaint of an assault against Annette Hurst and Roper was said to be responsible.

“When police attended they found Hurst with a blood on the side of her nose and she said she had been assaulted by Roper.

“Essentially, Roper grabbed hold of his partner and pushed her on to a settee and caught her in the face causing the injury to her nose.

“The defendant is now back with the complainant and there is no application for a restraining order.”

Roper pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on July 25 at Hilltops View, Matlock.

Defence solicitor Annis Rowlands said that both parties had been drinking and there had been a silly argument and the defendant thought he had been acting properly to restrain her but believes he caught her with his chunky watch.

Ms Rowlands added that the complainant, who attended the court hearing, continues to support the defendant whom she describes as her “rock”.

Magistrates sentenced Roper to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned that if he commits another offence in the next year he will be sentenced for any new crime and re-sentenced for the assault.

Roper was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.