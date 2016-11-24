Bad lads on run from Derbyshire prison

Two offenders have escaped from an open prison in Derbyshire.

Jamie Biddle, 26, and Aaron Price, 31, absconded from HMP Sudbury yesterday.

Biddle, who was serving an indeterminate term of imprisonment for wounding with intent, has connections with the Worcester area.

Price was serving a 42 month sentence for burglary and has connections to the West Midlands area.

If you see the men, call police on 101.

Earlier this month, a convicted armed robber went on the run from HMP Sudbury.

And in September, a convicted murderer went on the run from the prison - but was later caught.