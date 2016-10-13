BADLY BURNT BODY: Man’s head and limbs missing

Police investigating the murder of a man whose badly burnt body was found in a Derbyshire lay-by have revealed that the body was found inside a suitcase and the man’s head and limbs are missing.

Police have obtained DNA from the man’s body but have found no match on the national database and therefore do not know his identity. He is white and he is likely to be under the age of 50.

His body was found by a member of the public at 12.30pm on Monday, October 10, but police believe it was left in the lay-by, off the A628, just east of Tintwistle and north of Valehouse and Rhodeswood reservoirs, sometime between 9pm and midnight on Sunday, October 9.

Police are asking people to come forward if they have not seen a neighbour, friend, colleague or family member for a while.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area between 9pm and midnight on Sunday, October 9 to come forward. They also want to speak to anyone who regularly travels along the A628 between Tintwistle and the Flouch roundabout to get in touch so their vehicles can be eliminated from the inquiry.

Police want drivers to ring in with the make and model of their vehicle and the time that they made their journey.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the victim is also asked to come forward.

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit are leading the investigation and a dedicated number has now been set up to take calls from across the country from people who want to come forward with information. This number is 0800 056 0944.