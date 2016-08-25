Belper band’s tour reaches its finale

editorial image
0
Have your say

Belper Town Wind Band entertained visitors at Hall Leys Park, Matlock, last weekend. The musical sets were interspersed with a war time sing-along provided by entertainer Johnny Victory of Derby. During its summer tour, the band has visited Crich, Nottingham, Alderwasley, Little Eaton, Chatsworth and finally Matlock. Musicians wishing to join the band are welcome. Contact Eric Moore on 07855231112 for more information.

Back to the top of the page