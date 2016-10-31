Belper Brownies learn football skills

Belper Sports Ladies Football Club hosted an introduction to football evening at Belper Leisure Centre. More than 50 brownies from Belper, Ambergate and Openwoodgate enjoyed learning new football skills, such as passing, shooting and tackling each other. District commissoner Stephanie Hardwick said: “The Brownies thoroughly enjoyed themselves and it was the best organised external event we have ever attended.”

