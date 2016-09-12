Belper care home staff put best foot forward for charity

Staff at Belper-based care home Spencer Grove participated in a 3km Memory Walk to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Home manager Donna Annable, admin manager Naomi Davies, care leaders Samantha Annable and Zoe Hyde, and team leader Charlotte Annable took part in the charity event on September 10 at 11am at Wollaton Park, Nottingham.

The team has already raised around £300, beating their initial target of £200.

Donna said: “The team have wanted to participate in this important charity event for a while, as the support that charity groups like the Alzheimer’s Society provide is so valuable to elderly residents and their families.

“We are walking for a world without dementia and to raise awareness and money for the charity which offers support to so many people.

“With many of our residents having dementia it is a cause that is close to our hearts and one we are delighted to be supporting it through our donations and fundraising.”