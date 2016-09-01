Belper Marlins raise £2,500 for charity

The Belper Marlins finished off six months of competitive galas and training by holding a presentation evening. In March the children did a sponsored swim for Callum’s Heads Up campaign. Callum, a former Belper Marlin swimmer, suffered a motorcycle accident a few years ago and has now helped set up a charity that provides equipment for neurological units in hospitals. He was presented with a cheque for £2,534 at the event.

