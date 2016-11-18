Belper mayor’s stamp of approval for festive postal scheme

Mayor Gary Spendlove has helped launch this year’s Stamp & Deliver charity Christmas card postal service in Belper.

The scheme - which has been running since 1982 - covers the whole of Derby and its suburbs and a surrounding area extending to Long Eaton in the east, Belper in the north, Melbourne to the south and Hilton to the west.

Shops and churches displaying ‘Stamp and Deliver’ posters have already started selling the stamps and the now familiar yellow post boxes are all set up.

Stamps cost only 25p each, and out of this almost 19p is donated to scout groups and other local charities.

Participating outlets in the Belper area include: Hallmark Cards, Peakdale Outdoors, George Cooper’s and Corner News, all on King Street; Tomes Ironmongers and Children’s Choice on Bridge Street; Hill Top Stores, Premier Stores on Whitemore Lane, P. Maycock Openwoodgate, Holbrook Village Stores, St Peter’s Church, Christ Church, Congregational Church and Belper Scouts.

Collections will be made from the boxes every few days from December 2 to December 15. Cards will be delivered at regular intervals during this same period and in the days immediately prior to Christmas.

The last date for posting cards is 2pm on December 15, for guaranteed delivery before Christmas.

Belper Scout Groups expect to benefit by at least £2,500 this year.

In the 34 years since Stamp & Deliver was launched, over £1,000,000 has been donated to non-scout charities.

This year the main beneficiaries, other than local scout groups, will be Children First Derby and Umbrella Derby, who enable disabled children and young adults to realise their full potential.

For more information, visit www.stampanddeliver.com.