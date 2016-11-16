Belper opticians’ coffee morning raises £600

A Belper opticians took part in Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning -raising more than £600. The Specsavers team on King Street put its baking skills to the test as they invited customers to enjoy a slice of home-made cake in exchange for a £1 donation to the national charity. To add some extra fun, the team decorated the store and Star Wars fans were delighted by the presence of Storm Troopers handing out cakes.

