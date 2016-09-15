Belper’s new-look B&M store to open TOMORROW

The long-awaited opening of the new B&M Belper store in Belper is tomorrow (Friday).

Local representatives from Sue Ryder will be taking centre stage as they officially unveil the new Chapel Street store at 9am, alongside Belper mayor Gary Spendlove.

Store manager Craig Johnstone said: “The team from Sue Ryder really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for the community. We wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank-you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

He added: “We can’t wait to get the doors open on Friday and show customers their new B&M Belper.”

There will be a face painter in store to transform customers into their favourite superheroes, animals or characters.

The store has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme to create a new look for customers.

All staff who were employed before the redevelopment were able to keep their jobs, and with the store improving a total of 15 jobs were also created for local people.

B&M offers a wide variety of branded and own label products including toys, food and drink, homeware, pet products, health and beauty and seasonal ranges, as well as its very own garden centre.