Belper’s Olympic hockey star Hollie Webb to be considered for ultimate honour

Belper’s Olympic hockey star Hollie Webb is to be considered for the highest honour Amber Valley Borough Council can bestow on one of its residents.

Councillors will meet on Wednesday (November 16) to decide whether to hold a Special Full Council meeting in January at which the title of Freewoman of the Borough of Amber Valley would be conferred on Hollie.

The title of Freewoman of the Borough of Amber Valley is reserved for people of distinction who have, in the opinion of the council, provided eminent services to the borough. Only five other residents have been honoured in this way since 2001.

A former Ecclesbourne School pupil, Holllie began her career with Belper Hockey Club at the age of seven.

She became a national hero when she scored the winning penalty at the summer Rio Olympics to earn gold for Team GB’s women’s hockey team.