Beware disruptive wind this afternoon

Residents are being warned about potentially disruptive wind this afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning which is valid until 5pm.

A Met Office spokesman said: "A brief spell of very strong winds is expected as a line of heavy rain moves eastwards over the UK during Thursday afternoon.

"While most places will miss the worst, a few spots may see gusts in excess of 70mph.

"Please be aware of a very low likelihood of disruption, primarily to travel, from falling trees and debris."