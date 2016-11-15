Big blaze breaks out - sending smoke plume over A38

Firefighters successfully tackled a blaze involving a large quantity of tyres in Ripley this afternoon.

Crews from Ripley, Afreton and Ashfield were called to the fire on Asher Lane at about 2.30pm.

The blaze sent a plume of smoke over the A38.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

