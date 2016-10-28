Big cash gift for school projects

Council chiefs are recommending £153,900-worth of Section 106 money be ploughed into building projects at two primary schools in Belper.

If approved by Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet, the money will be used to extend the main building and provide additional teaching space at Pottery Primary School and create two new classrooms at St John’s Voluntary Controlled Primary School.

The original construction method at St John’s is at odds with the size and open-plan design of its spaces and so the council proposes to divide it into the two new classrooms.

Whereas the Pottery Primary School project will ensure classrooms are linked and have access to shared resources and facilities.

The Section 106 money - a contribution towards community and social infrastructure sought from developers - has been provided by two housing developers.

Radleigh Homes has provided £41,077 in respect of housing at Over Lane while Peveril Homes has provided £112,823 in respect of a residential development of land at Penn Street.

The council’s strategic director of Children’s Services is recommending the work be carried out by County Property and that it should not be offered to a private company, ensuring the council can support the local workforce through apprenticeships.