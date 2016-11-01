Blood-spattered thug launched terrifying attack on Good Samaritan

A blood-spattered thug who attacked a Good Samaritan who had stopped his car to try and help him has been jailed for 18 weeks.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday October 31, how Darren Snowden, 32, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, attacked the motorist on Peveril Road, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Ian Shaw said: “The complainant was driving when he saw a man covered in blood with his hands out so he slowed down thinking he was asking for help.

“The defendant walked around to the driver’s door and he tried to open the door.

“The complainant tried to keep the door closed but the defendant got the door open while the complainant’s wife was in the passenger seat.

“The defendant grabbed the complainant by the right shoulder and jumper and he tried to pull him out of the car and he was shouting aggressively at him.”

The complainant said the incident on October 15 lasted about two minutes before he was able to free himself and drive away, according to Mr Shaw.

Snowden pleaded guilty to the assault and he also admitted causing criminal damage to a letter box and a window at a friend’s home during a separate incident on October 19.

The defendant also admitted breaching his post-sentence supervision requirements after he had been released from a previous custodial sentence during October and was deemed to have failed to have been of good behaviour and had failing to report to a probation officer.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said Snowden had struggled to find accommodation after his release from custody on October 13 which created difficulties while he was still on his post-sentence supervision.

Mr Tomlinson added that on the day of the assault Snowden had previously been struck in the face by a glass which is why he was covered in blood and he had struggled to recall exactly what had happened later.

Magistrates sentenced Snowden to 18 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £100 compensation.