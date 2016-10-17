Body dumped in Derbyshire lay-by ‘not missing RAF serviceman’

Police have confirmed that a badly burnt body found dumped in a Derbyshire lay-by is not that of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague.

Mr McKeague, 23, vanished three weeks ago after going out for the evening with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

His mother Nicola Urquhart, of Dunfermline, Scotland, fears a third party may have been involved but police said there was no evidence of criminality.

The discovery of a male body, that was missing its head and limbs, in a parking area off the A628, just east of Tintwistle, Derbyshire, led to concern it could be missing Mr McKeague.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Following speculation around the discovery of the body of a man in a suitcase in a lay-by in Derbyshire, Suffolk Police can confirm officers have been in contact with Derbyshire Constabulary and have confirmed that the body found is not that of Corrie McKeague.”

The body was discovered at 12.30pm on Monday.

Police believe the remains were left in the lay-by, popular with dog walkers and ramblers, between 9pm and midnight on the previous day.

The man’s identity is still unknown as DNA recovered from the body has found no match on the national database.

It has been established the mystery male was white or light-skinned and believed to be under the age of 50.

Mr McKeague, based at RAF Honington, Suffolk, was last seen on CCTV at about 3.20am on Saturday September 24.

He was walking alone, eating fast food, in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers said there had been no positive sightings of him on CCTV despite an extensive search, and urged people to check their outbuildings.

Police have searched along a section of railway line and A-roads, hours of CCTV have been reviewed and police officers, RAF personnel and the National Police Air Service helicopter have been trawling the area.

Officers had earlier searched a bin lorry, believing Mr McKeague’s mobile phone had been lost or discarded and ended up with the rubbish, but it could not be found.

Mr McKeague is believed to have been wearing a pink Ralph Lauren polo shirt and brown suede Timberland boots at the time of his disappearance.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in and of medium build, with short light brown hair.

The missing person inquiry to trace Mr McKeague continues.