Booze-fuelled dad lashed out at son and police

A drunken father insulted, pushed and grabbed his teenage son before lashing out at police and grabbing an officer.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard this month how John King, 52, of Grammer Street, Denby Village, Ripley, had been drinking in a neighbour’s garden and when he returned to his home he swore at his 18-year-old son and assaulted him.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “Things have not been ideal between the father and his son and the son had been out most evenings and away from the family home.

“On this occasion the victim had been out with his brother and returned back to the address and his father was in the rear garden of the neighbour’s laughing and joking and he appeared drunk.

“The son was in his bedroom and the father had fallen in a small swimming pool in the garden and he came back to change and he was trying to take the victim’s sister with him but she’s disabled and cannot swim and the son did not want her to go.”

King swore at his son’s bedroom with an insult, according to Mrs Haslam, and when his son came downstairs the defendant pushed him in the chest and he continued to make nasty comments.

Mrs Haslam added that as a neighbour tried to intervene King grabbed his son around the neck and pulled him backwards and 15 minutes later he threw a bag of crisps at him.

King also became angry towards police when they arrived at the property, according to Mrs Haslam, and as officers restrained the defendant he was throwing punches before grabbing a female officer’s right hand and squeezing it.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assaulting his 18-year-old son and pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty.

Defence solicitor John Last said the defendant has struggled with alcohol and mental health issues after never getting over the death of his first child.

Magistrates sentenced King on October 5 to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 24 days.

King was also fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.