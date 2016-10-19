Booze-fuelled man abused paramedics and squared-up to police

A drunken man was verbally abusive to paramedics and squared-up to police after he had called an ambulance because he was self-harming.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard this month how Jeremy Keith Mellor, 40, of Springfield Rise, Matlock Bath, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “It was 2,55am and Mellor had made a call to East Midlands Ambulance Service saying he had self-harmed and he was intoxicated and he hit the bonnet of the ambulance and was verbally abusive to ambulance staff and was making threats.

“He also squared-up to police who were called and he was arrested.”

Mellor pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place near his home after the incident on September 18.

He told the court: “This was the first drink I had after nine months and it went totally wrong. I suffer with anxiety and depression and I am trying to succeed and move on but it is a struggle.”

Magistrates sentenced Mellor on October 4 to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned him that if he commits another offence in the next year he will be re-sentenced for this offence along with any new crime.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.