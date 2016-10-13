Boozy motorist banned after being caught in charge of a vehicle

A motorist who had been out with friends was found to be in charge of a vehicle after he had exceeded the drink-drive limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Adrian Marian Mihaescu, 20, was seen walking across Grosvenor Road, Ripley, carrying car keys in his hand before he got into the vehicle on Nottingham Road and starting the engine while under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “It was 1.45am and officers saw him walking along Grosvenor Road with car keys in his hands and was watched getting into a Fiat Panda.

“His engine was started and police administered a road-side breath test.”

Mihaescu, of Wimbourne Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much booze that he registered 43microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said: “He had been out with friends and he was found to have been drinking while he was in charge of a vehicle and he was compliant with police.

“He came to the UK two years ago for work and has been a delivery driver. This is a man who uses his vehicle whenever he can to work.”

Magistrates fined Mihaescu on Tuesday, October 4, £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge after the incident on September 18.

They also imposed ten penalty points on Mihaescu’s licence which already has six points so Mihaescu was disqualified from driving for 12 months.