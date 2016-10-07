BROS announce UK arena tour for 2017

Eighties heartthrobs Matt and Luke Goss, better known as BROS, have announced a 2017 arena tour, just days after announcing they were to play their first show together since 1989.

The brothers last played at Wembley Stadium on August 19, 1989 and on Wednesday, announced that they were to return for a show at London’s 02 Arena on August 19, 2017.

Demand for the tickets was so high that the show sold out in seconds, breaking 02 box office records in the process. So the band have now announced a full UK arena tour for August 2017.

“We’re so excited to play these shows, we wish it was next week,” Matt and Luke Goss said. “Summer can’t come soon enough.”

Andy Copping, President of Live Nation UK Touring said: “This has been the fastest sell out in history for any live nation show at The O2 and is utterly amazing.”

BROS play:

August 2017

Sat 19th LONDON, The O2 Arena (sold out)

Sun 20th LONDON, The O2 Arena

Tue 22nd MANCHESTER, Manchester Arena

Wed 23rd NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Fri 25th BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena

Sat 26th NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Sun 27th GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro Arena

Propelled by their classic smash hit ‘When Will I Be Famous’, BROS ruled the world from 1987-1992. In that time they rewrote the pop history books.

Since then both Matt and Luke have achieved tremendous success in their respective music and film careers.

Matt began his solo career in 1995 and since then has sold over 5 million albums, played a Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace and just last weekend headlined Wembley Arena. His current single ‘Gone Too Long’ is out now.

Luke is enjoying a hugely successful acting career in both film (Hellboy 2, Blade 2, The Man, Deathrace 2&3) and TV (Red Widow and Emmy award winning mini-series Frankenstein). He is currently filming ‘The Last Boy’ in East Sussex.

Both Matt and Luke remain friendly with Craig Logan who left the band in 1989.

Tickets are on-sale from 10am on Saturday October 8 priced at £150 / £75 / £60 / £50 / £40 for London and £100 / £65 / £50 / £40 for Regionals (subject to per-ticket charge plus order processing fee) and are available from www.livenation.co.uk.