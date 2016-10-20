Businessman’s plans scuppered after he gets drink-driving ban

A businessman who was caught drink-driving after a road traffic collision in Chesterfield has revealed how his business plans have been scuppered by the offence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, October 20, how Jason Fraser Christie, 47, of Elnor Lane, Whaley Bridge, had been involved in a three-vehicle road traffic collision when police tested him for drink-driving.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “An officer attended the three-vehicle road traffic collision on Baslow Road, at Holymoorside, about 2.40pm, on May 26, where three vehicles had suffered front-end damage.

“Christie was spoken to by the ambulance service and he provided a positive roadside test and he was taken to hospital in relation to the matter.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on May 26 and registered 193milligrammes of alcohol in 100milliltres of blood.

Defence solicitor Stephen Oldham said: “He’s extremely sorry for what’s happened. He was extremely shocked that he’s got himself into this situation and he appreciates it was a significant alcohol reading.

“He’s not an alcoholic but this gentleman was concerned about what happened and he recognised patterns where he had been drinking which affected work and relationships and he went through a referral to alcohol addiction services.”

Mr Oldham explained that Christie is a business analyst and was aiming to expand his business and take on employees but he will no longer be able to do that with a driving ban.

Magistrates fined Christie £450 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £45 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for 20 months but the defendant hopes to reduce this by taking a drink-drive rehabilitation course.