Cameras are filming your speed on these 17 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, September 18.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A511 Swadlincote

A6007 Heanor

A608 Shipley

A511 Swadlincote

A5111 Raynesway

London Road, Derby

B6049 Bradwell

A6005 Draycott to Breaston

Chalons Way, Ilkeston

A5250 Burton Road, Littleover

Warwick Avenue

Stenson Roadd, Derby

Holbrook Road, Alvaston

A6007 Codnor to Heanor

B6179 Marehay

Chellaston

