Cameras are filming your speed on these 25 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, October 9.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A511 Swadlincote
A6007 Heanor
A608 Shipley
A511 Swadlincote
B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
London Road, Derby
B6049 Bradwell
A6007 Codnor to Heanor
B6179 Marehay
A608 Main Road, Smalley
A57 Snake Pass
B5010 London Road, Shardlow
A632 Chesterfield to Matlock
B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton
Hearthcote Road, Swadlincote
B6057 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels
A52 Mackworth
A609 Stanley Common
High Street, Loscoe
Station Road and Street Lane, Denby
Main Road, Hulland Ward
B5023 Duffield to Wirksworth
A515 Parsley Hay
