Cameras are filming your speed on these 36 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, October 24.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A511 Swadlincote

A6007 Heanor

A608 Shipley

A511 Swadlincote

B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

London Road, Derby

A6007 Codnor to Heanor

B6179 Marehay

A608 Main Road, Smalley

B5010 London Road, Shardlow

B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton

Hearthcote Road, Swadlincote

B6057 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels

A609 Stanley Common

Station Road and Street Lane, Denby

A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston

A6005 Draycott to Breaston

Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield

A5111 Raynesway to Alvaston

Holbrook Road, Alvaston

Derby Road, Stanley Village

A615 Tansley to Wessington

A616 Clowne

Acorn Way, Chaddesden

A5250 Burton Road, Derby

Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton

A52 Main Road, Brailsford

A517 Ashbourne Road, Turnditch

A5111 Warwick Avenue

A52 Shirley Hollow

A6135 Station Road, Renishaw

A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth

B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley

Hartshay Hill, Ripley

