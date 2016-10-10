Cameras are filming your speed on these 36 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, October 24.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A511 Swadlincote
A6007 Heanor
A608 Shipley
A511 Swadlincote
B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
London Road, Derby
A6007 Codnor to Heanor
B6179 Marehay
A608 Main Road, Smalley
B5010 London Road, Shardlow
B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton
Hearthcote Road, Swadlincote
B6057 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels
A609 Stanley Common
Station Road and Street Lane, Denby
A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston
A6005 Draycott to Breaston
Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield
A5111 Raynesway to Alvaston
Holbrook Road, Alvaston
Derby Road, Stanley Village
A615 Tansley to Wessington
A616 Clowne
Acorn Way, Chaddesden
A5250 Burton Road, Derby
Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton
A52 Main Road, Brailsford
A517 Ashbourne Road, Turnditch
A5111 Warwick Avenue
A52 Shirley Hollow
A6135 Station Road, Renishaw
A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth
B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley
Hartshay Hill, Ripley
