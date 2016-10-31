Cameras are monitoring your speed on these 29 Derbyshire roads

Don't speed anywhere.

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, November 6.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A511 Swadlincote

A6007 Heanor

A608 Shipley

A511 Swadlincote

B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

London Road, Derby

A6007 Codnor to Heanor

B6179 Marehay

A608 Main Road, Smalley

B5010 London Road, Shardlow

B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton

Hearthcote Road, Swadlincote

A609 Stanley Common

Station Road and Street Lane, Denby

A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston

Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield

A615 Tansley to Wessington

A616 Clowne

Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton

A5111 Warwick Avenue

A6135 Station Road, Renishaw

B6057 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels

A57 Snake Pass

Chesterfield Road, Eckington

A5250 Burton Road, Littleover

A515 Parley Hay

A632 Chesterfield to Matlock

