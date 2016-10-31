Cameras are monitoring your speed on these 29 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, November 6.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A511 Swadlincote
A6007 Heanor
A608 Shipley
A511 Swadlincote
B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
London Road, Derby
A6007 Codnor to Heanor
B6179 Marehay
A608 Main Road, Smalley
B5010 London Road, Shardlow
B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton
Hearthcote Road, Swadlincote
A609 Stanley Common
Station Road and Street Lane, Denby
A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston
Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield
A615 Tansley to Wessington
A616 Clowne
Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton
A5111 Warwick Avenue
A6135 Station Road, Renishaw
B6057 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels
A57 Snake Pass
Chesterfield Road, Eckington
A5250 Burton Road, Littleover
A515 Parley Hay
A632 Chesterfield to Matlock
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.