Cameras are monitoring your speed on these 30 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, November 20.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A511 Swadlincote

A6007 Heanor

A6007 Shipley

B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

London Road, Derby

B6179 Marehay

A608 Main Road, Smalley

B5010 London Road, Shardlow

B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton

A609 Stanley Common

A615 Tansley to Wessington

A616 Clowne

A5111 Warwick Avenue

B6057 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels

A632 Chesterfield to Matlock

A6007 High Street, Loscoe

A5111 Raynesway

A608 Main Road, Morley Smithy

Station Road, Denby

B6049 Main Road, Bradwell

A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth

A52 Mackworth

Acorn Way, Chaddesden

B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley

B6051 Newbold Road, Chesterfield

A632 Amber Lane, Kelstedge

Kenilworth Avenue, Derby

B6057 Unstone

