Cameras are monitoring your speed on these 30 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, November 20.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A511 Swadlincote
A6007 Heanor
A6007 Shipley
B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
London Road, Derby
B6179 Marehay
A608 Main Road, Smalley
B5010 London Road, Shardlow
B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton
A609 Stanley Common
A615 Tansley to Wessington
A616 Clowne
A5111 Warwick Avenue
B6057 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels
A632 Chesterfield to Matlock
A6007 High Street, Loscoe
A5111 Raynesway
A608 Main Road, Morley Smithy
Station Road, Denby
B6049 Main Road, Bradwell
A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth
A52 Mackworth
Acorn Way, Chaddesden
B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley
B6051 Newbold Road, Chesterfield
A632 Amber Lane, Kelstedge
Kenilworth Avenue, Derby
B6057 Unstone
