Cameras are monitoring your speed on these 35 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, December 4.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A511 Swadlincote
A6007 Heanor
A6007 Shipley
B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
London Road, Derby
B6179 Marehay
A608 Main Road, Smalley
B5010 London Road, Shardlow
B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton
A609 Stanley Common
A615 Tansley to Wessington
A616 Clowne
A5111 Warwick Avenue
A5111 Raynesway
A608 Main Road, Morley Smithy
Station Road, Denby
B6049 Main Road, Bradwell
A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth
Acorn Way, Chaddesden
B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley
A632 Amber Lane, Kelstedge
A5250 Burton Road, Derby
A515 Parsley Hay
B600 Main Road, Pyebridge
A57 Snake Pass
A6005 Draycott to Breaston
A6135 Station Road, Renishaw
B6052 Chesterfield Road, Eckington
A5111 Warwick Avenue, Derby
A6007 Codnor to Heanor
A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston
Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes
Crays Hill, Swanwick
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.