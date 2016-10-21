CAUGHT: Car used in Cambs burglary stopped on M1

A car which was used in a burglary in Cambridgeshire was apprehended today by Derbyshire Police on the M1.

When the car was intercepted by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, its driver was found to have no insurance or licence.

During a subsequent drug wipe, he also tested positive for cannabis.

