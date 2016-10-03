CCTV IMAGE: Police appeal after iron is stolen from Belper shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a shop theft in Belper.

On Thursday, September 8 at 1.30pm a man entered the Wilkinson’s store on King Street and selected an iron from the shelf.

He left the store without paying and turned right, along the A6 and down Derwent Street where he got into a waiting car.

Anyone that recognises the man is asked to contact PC Gareth James on 101 quoting reference number 16000269480.

