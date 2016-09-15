Charity toddler plod at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Toddlers will be stepping up the funds of a children’s charity in a sponsored plod around a theme park. Hundreds of tots are expected at Gulliver’s Kingdom, Matlock Bath, on Thursday, September 22.

They will be stepping out on five short stages of around 50 metres each, led by Gulliver’s mascot Gully Mouse. There will be entertainment, music, dancing, face painting, character appearances and more. The toddler plod will raise money for POD, a charity which brings magicians, puppeteers, musicians and clowns into hospitals to cheer up young patients.

Registration for the plod is at 11am on the day.