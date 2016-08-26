Church planning a blooming great display

editorial image
0
Have your say

The annual Hulland Flower Festival will take place from August 26 to 29 at Christ Church, Hulland Ward. The church will be open between 10am and 6pm. This year’s theme is music. On Sunday 28, at 6.30pm, there will be the Festival Songs of Praise service followed by light refreshments in the village hall. During the weekend, there will be static displays, refreshments , live entertainment, craft fair and a local produce stall.

Back to the top of the page