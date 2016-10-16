COLUMN: Financial help to make life easier

I have an illness or disability which makes it difficult to look after myself. Can I get any financial help?

Many people are entitled to Attendance Allowance but don’t know enough about it to claim. You can make a claim if you are aged 65 years or older and have disability or illness that makes it hard for you to look after yourself.

The weekly amount you get will depend on how much help you need. It’s not ‘means tested’ – so it doesn’t matter what other benefits you get, if you’re still working or how much you have in savings. It won’t affect your state retirement pension either.

You can spend your Attendance Allowance however you like – it’s up to you. It could help you stay independent in your own home for longer. Lots of people spend it on something that makes life a bit easier, for example, paying for taxis, helping towards bills, paying for a cleaner or gardener, or aids or adaptations in the home.

If you would like to claim Attendance Allowance you’ll need to complete a long claim form. This can seem daunting but we can help you with the whole claiming process.

