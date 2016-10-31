‘CORSA CANNIBALS’: Car criminals strike again in Derbyshire

Derbyshire police is appealing for information after vandals removed a door from a Vauxhall Corsa.

Last week the Derbyshire Times reported how car criminals - known as ‘Corsa Cannibals’ - have been targeting Corsa’s across the county by stripping them of parts including bumpers, bonnets and headlights.

Sometime between 6pm on Thursday, October 27 and 7.30am the following morning, vandals removed the driver’s door from a black Vauxhall Corsa which was parked along Surrey Street in Glossop, near to the football ground.

Offenders are believed to have used a fire extinguisher to smash all of the car windows.

Following the damage, officers from the Glossop Town Safer Neighbourhood Team are urging anyone with information or who knows who is responsible to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Ann Morris on 101, quoting occurrence number 16000342488, or by sending her a message using the ‘Contact Us’ section of the Derbyshire police website.

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.