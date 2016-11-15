Cost-cutting bid may leave town with just two CCTV cameras

Belper will be left with just two CCTV cameras if cost-cutting plans by the borough council are approved at a full council meeting tonight.

The move to cut 19 of its 21 cameras is part of plans to reduce the crimefighting devices to just 12 across Amber Valley, which it is estimated will create annual revenue savings of £50,000.

Amber Valley Borough Council (AVBC) argues in a council report that the vast majority of the cameras do not provide value for money.

After conducting a needs assessment of each one based on crime and antisocial behaviour data between June 2015 and May 2016 AVBC concluded that cameras should only be retained where at least 10 incidents of recorded crime or anti-social behaviour have occurred within 25m of their location during the period.

Ben Bellamy, Amber Valley Borough Councillor for Belper North, said he feared the plans were contrary to the council’s job of keeping people safe.

He added: “The idea behind this is cost-saving and the reason given is that in some of the areas where the cameras are posted crime is down but they do provide a deterrent - there are there to prevent crime.

“This is a shocking idea and I hope very much that the council votes against it.

“The council had agreed a couple of years ago to replace the cameras with a modern system but that was never implemented.”

Belper’s remaining two CCTV cameras will be on King Street and Bridge Street.

The council had originally approved plans to upgrade the system, with a reduction of just 11 cameras, in March 2014.

AVBC states in its review of CCTV needs assessment that Amber Valley is generally considered a relatively low crime area in comparison with national averages.

It reads: “In an area of low crime, it could be argued that CCTV has less direct benefits than in high crime areas.

“Given the current pressures on revenue budgets within the wider council, it is also crucial that financial and employee resources are prioritised to where they will be most effective.

“Consequently, with each camera costing around £1,400 per annum to maintain, plus staff resources, where CCTV cameras are failing to detect crime and ASB they must be considered to represent poor value for money.”

The report further states that the current usage of CCTV will prevent resources being directed towards ‘targeted interventions’ across the whole of the borough rather than passive detection within the town centres.

The CCTV Review will be considered by full council tonight.

To read the full report visit http://www.ambervalley.gov.uk.