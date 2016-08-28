Couple’s open garden day to aid Chesterfield twin town

A husband and wife are opening their award-winning garden to the public in aid of charity.

Richard and Sharon Smithson will welcome visitors to their property at 70 Hawksley Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield, on Sunday, August 28, from 11am to 4pm.

They were the overall winners in last year’s Chesterfield in Bloom competition with judges describing their garden as 50 shades of green.

Over the last 15 years, Richard and Sharon have transformed a concrete drive and garage into a semi tropical/woodland space.

They both work with adults with a learning disability. Richard’s team, Bolsover Woodlands Enterprise is involved in conservation woodland management, Sharon’s team supports individuals who live in the community.

Admission to their garden will be £3 to include tea or coffee. Proceeds will go to the Chesterfield/Tsumeb twinning link and aid a home for the elderly, a kindergarten, young achievers group and a hearing impaired group.