Dance studio’s calendar girls bare all for charity

The legacy of the 2003 smash-hit film, ‘Calendar Girls’ lives on in Belper! For a group of women at a dance and fitness studio have bared all to raise money for charity.

Eighteen girls at the Ritmo Studio on King Street posed naked, tastefully, for the 2017 calendar, entitled ‘Live, Love And Laugh’ All proceeds will go to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

“Hopefully, it will also inspire people to love their bodies and not be shy,” says the studio’s director, Angela Doodson, who features on the front page of the calendar with clients Lisa Harrison, Diane Dove, Lucy Maycock and Isobelle Keith. “The ladies have been amazing. I have been overwhelmed by the support and interest. Let’s hope we can make a difference for the air ambulance.”

Collette Richardson, fundraising manager for the charity, which relies solely on donations, said: “We are so thankful. Proceeds will enable us to continue to save people’s lives.”

All the photos for the calendar were taken in and around Derbyshire by professional photographer Lucile Spencer. Other girls involved include Tessa Clements, Jennie Moses and Kerry Sunley, who all described the experience as “liberating and empowering”.

It is hoped to raise more than £2,000 from the calendar, which will be on sale at the studio soon.