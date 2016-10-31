Daring duo triumph in epic feat for MS charity

Two childhood friends have raised more than £1,000 for the MS Society by canoeing 100 kilometres across Scotland and climbing the UK’s three highest peaks.

James Duncan, from Belper, and James Ferguson who lives in Castle Donington, both 28, were inspired to take on the epic challenge by James Ferguson’s brother Keith, who has lived with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) since 1999.

James Ferguson said: “Keith’s MS has since progressed and he now has a lot of difficulty with his legs and mobility. MS is so unpredictable and our whole family has felt the effects.

“But we have nothing but admiration for Keith. He’s still a teacher, has three children, and lives life to the full. He refuses to let MS define him and his determination is truly inspirational.”

James and James went to secondary school together, and although they lost touch over the years, a mutual interest in the outdoors restored their friendship.

Together they braved the elements as they paddled the Great Glen Way from Fort William to Inverness in just three days, before going on to scale Mount Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis.

James Duncan said: “It was a truly exhilarating experience, and it was also lovely to meet so many supportive people along the way.”

To boost the pair’s achievement, their sponsorship page is still open online at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Caledonian3Peaks.